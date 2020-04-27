Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 930,272 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,705,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930,272 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $900,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK opened at $81.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

