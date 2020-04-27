Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,148,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,876 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $448,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 155,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 44,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PM opened at $73.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

