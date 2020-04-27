Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 176,912 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,692,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 176,912 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $367,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in 3M by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,075,000 after buying an additional 134,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,653,020,000 after purchasing an additional 282,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 3M by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after purchasing an additional 550,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,168,000 after acquiring an additional 108,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $148.23 on Monday. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $198.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.