Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 354,357 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 354,357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.49% of NextEra Energy worth $571,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,438,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after buying an additional 118,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,177,000 after acquiring an additional 148,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,920,000 after acquiring an additional 305,178 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE opened at $242.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.85 and its 200 day moving average is $242.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

In related news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

