Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 597,306 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,306 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $281,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 645.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 324 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $40,124.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $457,844.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,488,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,003 shares of company stock valued at $13,449,538 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $129.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.