Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,643,071 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 402,419 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Oracle worth $463,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.31. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.