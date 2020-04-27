Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,275 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,700,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after buying an additional 179,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $1,278.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,190.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,317.39. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $879.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 price objective (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

