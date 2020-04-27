Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,829,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089,386 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.57% of TJX Companies worth $326,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,865,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,361,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 56,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,525 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

NYSE TJX opened at $46.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.26. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

