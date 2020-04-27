Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $290.95 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,062,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 733,700 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Fiserv worth $290,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $2,907,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 68.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,270,000 after purchasing an additional 439,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens lowered their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $96.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.53. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

