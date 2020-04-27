Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $312.43 Million Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 102.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,249,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,140,416 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $312,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 38,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,778,000 after purchasing an additional 229,679 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.29.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $150.82 on Monday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $152.59. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $46,183.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,422 shares in the company, valued at $413,719.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,008,106. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

