Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $809.19 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,791,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762,460 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of Pfizer worth $809,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $37.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

