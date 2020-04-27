Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,630,371 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,325,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,630,371 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of General Electric worth $280,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra cut General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

GE opened at $6.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

