Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 266,651 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,537,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 266,651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.47% of Mcdonald’s worth $585,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $692,799,000 after buying an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $661,036,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $185.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.59. The company has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.