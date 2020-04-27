Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,856,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,855 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Mondelez International worth $293,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $51.58 on Monday. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

