Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of SMU.UN stock opened at C$9.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.99. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$6.59 and a 52 week high of C$14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.07. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

