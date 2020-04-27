SunTrust Banks Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,770.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,406.82.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,433.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,201.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.72, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,996.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,890.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.