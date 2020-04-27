SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy Rating for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kinder Morgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.58.

KMI opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 142,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 56,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

