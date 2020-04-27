SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR’s (SVCBY) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVCBY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.08. 4,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,888. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.65. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $10.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 78.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

