Swipe Market Cap Tops $36.48 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $36.48 million and $6.04 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00007493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Swipe has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.38 or 0.02524754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00211420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00060382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00046798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 299,969,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,905,864 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

