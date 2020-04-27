Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 80 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) received a CHF 80 price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SREN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 80 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays set a CHF 94 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 80 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 98 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 92.67.

Swiss Re has a 1 year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

