Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 16,505 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,749,253.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.82.

Paypal stock opened at $120.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average is $107.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

