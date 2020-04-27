Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 18,118 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,118 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 264,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 24,189 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 58.4% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.94. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on C. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.98.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

