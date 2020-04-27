Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 61,039 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 294,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,039 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $87.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.83. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

