Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,856 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 134,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 331,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,776,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $134.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.11.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

