Synovus Financial Corp Buys 2,025 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,153 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $9,737,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 343,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,632,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,398 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 456,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after purchasing an additional 116,061 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,196.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.04.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $85.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

