Synovus Financial Corp Buys 50,740 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $53,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $212.18 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $227.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.88 and a 200-day moving average of $220.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

