Synovus Financial Corp Grows Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1,238.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,199 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 191.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 326.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $51.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

