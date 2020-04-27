Synovus Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,733 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $37,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,261,000 after purchasing an additional 291,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $81.43 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average is $84.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

