Synovus Financial Corp Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 186.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,405 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,177 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,346,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,583,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,653 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 372,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,766,000 after buying an additional 147,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,857,000.

SDY stock opened at $85.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.06. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

