Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,411,603,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $277,166,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 924,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,323,000 after buying an additional 487,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,945,000 after purchasing an additional 351,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 261,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $328.70 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $342.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

