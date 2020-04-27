Synovus Financial Corp Has $11.90 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,279.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,190.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,317.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.