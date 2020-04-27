Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $282.10 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

