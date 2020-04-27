Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $182.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.15. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.29.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.