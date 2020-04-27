Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,242 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SYSCO by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in SYSCO by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 57,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 116,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.98.

Shares of SYY opened at $53.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

