Synovus Financial Corp Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,589 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 4.25% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,524,000 after buying an additional 32,536 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $41.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $48.27.

