Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 11,034 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,664 shares of company stock valued at $63,504,880. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $153.98 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a PE ratio of 769.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Raymond James increased their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

