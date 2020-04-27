Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 6,569 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $182,861,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $60,625,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,397,000 after buying an additional 381,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 579,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,465,000 after purchasing an additional 344,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 435 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $72,166.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $340,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $147,082.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,335 in the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $187.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $191.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

