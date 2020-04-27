Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 6,940 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

VOT stock opened at $142.82 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $171.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

