Synovus Financial Corp Raises Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,862 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 475,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $51.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on AZN. FIG Partners began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.