Synovus Financial Corp Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,886 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

