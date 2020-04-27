Synovus Financial Corp Raises Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,902,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 38.2% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.67.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $306.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.00. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $395.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.