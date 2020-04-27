Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1,806.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,756 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $110.45 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.55 and a 200-day moving average of $108.63.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

