Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $877.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,186.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1,315.93. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

