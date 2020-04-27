Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,485 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 160,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $39.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

