T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,933 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,201 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $17,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 97,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 67,707 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 30.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Argus raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

TMUS opened at $90.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.28.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

