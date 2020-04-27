Targa Resources Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Targa Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 52.1% annually over the last three years. Targa Resources has a dividend payout ratio of -90.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Targa Resources to earn ($0.42) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -95.2%.

TRGP opened at $9.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

