Targa Resources Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Targa Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 52.1% annually over the last three years. Targa Resources has a payout ratio of -90.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Targa Resources to earn ($0.42) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -95.2%.

Targa Resources stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

