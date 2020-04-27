Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Lifted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Target were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $684,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Target by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after buying an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,838,000 after buying an additional 1,172,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $145,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT stock opened at $107.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

