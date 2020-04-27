Tatro Capital LLC Sells 93 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Tatro Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,462,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 72,003 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 69,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 35,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $244,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,929,896 shares of company stock valued at $475,179,574. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

PG stock opened at $118.78 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $294.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

