Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Taylor Wimpey to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC dropped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 178.92 ($2.35).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

TW opened at GBX 1.52 ($0.02) on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 214.50 ($2.82). The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a GBX 10.99 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

In related news, insider Robert Noel bought 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £76,656.30 ($100,837.02). Also, insider Jennie Daly bought 119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £127.70 ($167.98) per share, for a total transaction of £15,196.30 ($19,989.87).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.